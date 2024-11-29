Begin typing your search...

    Lyraanaa in Karthik, Shreya’s vocals released

    A soulful melody, the song presents Karthik and Shreya Ghoshal’s vocals in Thaman’s music.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Nov 2024 9:30 PM IST
    Lyraanaa in Karthik, Shreya’s vocals released
    X

    New poster from the film 

    CHENNAI: Helmed by Shankar, Game Changer stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Recently, the makers released the next single, Lyraanaa, featuring the leads.

    A soulful melody, the song presents Karthik and Shreya Ghoshal’s vocals in Thaman’s music. The lyrics are penned by Vivek.

    Bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations and Dil Raju Production, S Thirunavukkarasu handles the cinematography, and Shameer Muhammed and Antony Ruben are looking after the cuts. Game Changer is all set to hit the screens on January 10.

    Game ChangerRam CharanKiara Advani
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick