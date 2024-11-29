Lyraanaa in Karthik, Shreya’s vocals released

CHENNAI: Helmed by Shankar, Game Changer stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Recently, the makers released the next single, Lyraanaa, featuring the leads.

A soulful melody, the song presents Karthik and Shreya Ghoshal’s vocals in Thaman’s music. The lyrics are penned by Vivek.

Bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations and Dil Raju Production, S Thirunavukkarasu handles the cinematography, and Shameer Muhammed and Antony Ruben are looking after the cuts. Game Changer is all set to hit the screens on January 10.