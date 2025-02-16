'Love Today' happened when I was at a low point, discloses producer Archana Kalpathi

CHENNAI: Producer Archana Kalpathi, whose next film ‘Dragon’ has already made a table profit even before its release, has now disclosed that her production house’s superhit film ‘Love Today’ came her way at a time when she was at a low point.

Love Today, which had Pradeep Ranganathan both directing and playing the hero in the film, went on to emerge a blockbuster, resulting in the producers signing another film called Dragon with the actor.

Speaking at a pre-release event, Archana Kalpathi said, “Dragon is our 26th film. It is very special. Why I say so is because every producer wants a blockbuster film. At the same time, they also want the film to be a critically acclaimed one. That marriage between giving a commercially successful film and a meaningful film is a difficult task. I think that has happened in Dragon.”

Archana Kalpathi then went on to thank her entire crew before finally thanking the film’s hero Pradeep.

She said, “Personally, I think this is one of my favourite films. Turning to the film's lead actor Pradeep, She said, "What a journey Pradeep. I don't think many people know. The film ‘Love Today’ happened when I was at a low point in my life.”

She then disclosed what had happened prior to meeting Pradeep Ranganathan. “So, before meeting Pradeep, I had met a director and listened to a story and had come back to my dad and got a timeslot for the director to narrate his story. But the director cancelled the narration one hour before it was to happen as he had received a call from a big star. So, I was stuck and needed an excuse. I told my dad that I needed two days time. It was then that Aishu (her sister) told about Love Today and then you came."

Calling the film’s lead actor Pradeep Ranganathan a simple,humble and hardworking person, she said, “You only have one way to go and that is up. I wish you the very best and you will have the support of AGS wherever you go.”