'Look forward to orchestral album we worked with AR Rahman’

CHENNAI: Recently, Chennai witnessed an unforgettable evening where heritage met harmony, and magic was strummed into existence. Sarod virtuosos, Ayaan and Amaan Ali Bangash, carrying forward the illustrious legacy of their father, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, showcased why they remain torchbearers of India’s rich musical heritage. The night melodiously weaved the sarod, along with Carnatic music instruments like the gottuvadyam, mridangam, ghatam and veena.

Excerpts from the interview with Ayaan:

Chennai has always shared a special bond with your family. Can you share your connection with the city?

Chennai feels like a homecoming. I gave my debut performance here at 13, and my mother studied Bharatanatyam at Kalakshetra under Rukmini Devi Arundale for 15 years. She speaks fluent Tamil, and in fact, south Indian food is a staple at home. Growing up, legends like MS Subbulakshmi and other greats attended our concerts. The city’s cultural richness has deeply influenced my artistic journey. I am pretty overwhelmed, when I look back.

You come from a legacy which is one of the finest in our country. What are certain learnings from your father, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, which has stayed with you?

Music has always been the language of my household, but passion must come from within. Legacy is a responsibility, but reinvention is key. You can’t rest on past glory – you must keep reinventing yourself and write your own story. Every concert is a fresh start, and to strive for excellence is a continuous pursuit. Blessings from elders and your own journey shape your music.





The sarod isn’t as mainstream as other instruments. How do you promote it globally?

When I look back, we all saw the era from cassettes to vinyls to cds. Today, there are hundreds of brilliant sarod players, and digital access has democratised learning. My father elevated the instrument globally, and my brother, Amaan and I, continue on that mission. We collaborate across genres – electronica, rap and orchestras to reach new audiences. This year, we have some exciting projects that will further expand the sarod’s footprint.

Would we see any collaborations with south Indian artistes or projects inspired by Carnatic music?

Absolutely. My brother and I wrote 50 Maestros, 50 Recordings : The Best Of Indian Classical Music, featuring 25 south Indian legends. We’ve written about the recordings we heard while we were growing up. I mean one can’t forget

MS Subbulakshmi ji’s recordings, which are such an integral part of every music lover’s journey.

Recently, we worked with AR Rahman on an orchestral album featuring the sarod when we were in Chennai. Collaborating with him is a dream realised, we’d worked on the national anthem some 20 years ago.

But now in a more extended way, he’s planning an album which has a lot of orchestra and the sarod as well. So I’m really looking forward to that coming out.

Be it independent, or classical or even films. Indian music is gaining global traction. We also see numerous international artistes like Ed Sheeran and Coldplay performing in India.

What’s your take on the current music scene?

It’s a golden era, I would say. International acts like Ed Sheeran perform here, and Broadway shows are now in Mumbai.

We understand the magnitude of live events far more now, and there’s a new audience who are willing to buy those tickets to go listen to the concert and look at it like an entire experience, not just for performance.

Classical music, which once were confined to intimate gatherings, are now filling stadiums. It opened up to concert halls in the 60s-70s. And now, classical acts are happening in stadiums and arenas.

The key is balancing tradition with contemporary appeal. We’re experimenting without compromising purity. Tradition and modernity can coexist beautifully.

While you’ve previously emphasised that AI can’t replace human artistry, are there areas where you feel technology could positively contribute to music creation?

AI is a tool, not a teacher. It can aid creativity, but the human touch is irreplaceable. Emotions and spontaneity define music. AI can’t replicate that. It’s artificial intelligence, after all; it learns from us, and not the other way around.

In an era where artistes rely heavily on digital platforms for reach, how do you balance maintaining an authentic presence with the demands of staying relevant online?

I use it primarily for work. Be it announcing concerts, albums, or collaborations. I’m not one for constant personal updates. Social media is important, but the real world matters more. Follower counts don’t define artistry; many legends aren’t active online, yet their impact remains timeless.