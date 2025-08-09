Lokesh Kanakaraj releases first look of Vikram Prabhu's Sirai

CHENNAI: On Saturday, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj unveiled the first-look poster of Vikram Prabhu's upcoming film, Sirai. Helmed by Suresh Rajakumari, LK Akshay Kumar, who is debuting with this project, also plays the lead role in the film.

The story, based on real-life incidents, is written by director Tamizh of Taanakaran fame. The film will revolve revolve around a cop and a suspect in custody.

Backed by SS Lalit Kumar, under the banner Seven Screen Studios, Anantha and Anishma will essay the roles of female leads.

Justin Prabhakaran is composing the tunes, while Madesh Manickam is handling the camera. Philomin Raj is taking care of cuts.

Shooting for the film, which took place at various places including Chennai, Sivagangai and Vellore, has been completed. Sirai is now in its final phase of post production, which is taking place in brisk pace.