Lokesh Kanagaraj devotes two years to Coolie

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed that he spent the last two years in complete creative isolation, dedicating his time to his upcoming film Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in lead role.

In a recent media interaction, Lokesh shared, “The last two years, all I did was Coolie. No family, no friends, nothing.” He added that he skipped his 36th and 37th birthday celebrations to focus on the project, as it deserves that level of commitment.

Coolie features an ensemble cast including Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Pooja Hegde. Aamir Khan, who will play the role of Dahaa, is set to make a cameo appearance.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie marks Rajini’s 171st film. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, and the first single, Chikitu, is already a chartbuster. Girish Gangadharan is the cinematographer, and Philomin Raj is in charge of cuts.

The film is set to be released on August 14.