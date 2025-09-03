'Lokah': Dulquer Salmaan's banner to tweak dialogue on Bengaluru women after backlash

NEW DELHI: The makers of the Malayalam film "Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra" have issued an apology and promised to remove a dialogue that "unintentionally hurt the sentiments of people from Karnataka".

Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Sandy and Naslen, the film has been directed by Dominic Arun and released in theatres on August 28. Dulquer Salmaan has produced it under his production banner Wayfarer Films.

A scene where Sandy's character, Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda, address Bengaluru girls derogatively, has attracted criticism.

Salmaan's banner posted an apology on its official Instagram handle on Tuesday evening, adding the team will ensure to modify the dialogue.

"It has come to our attention that a dialogue delivered by one of the characters in our film Lokah: Chapter One has unintentionally hurt the sentiments of people from Karnataka. At Wayfarer Films, we place people above everything else," it began.

"We deeply regret this oversight and assure you that no offence was intended. The dialogue in question will be removed/edited at the earliest. We sincerely apologise for the hurt caused and humbly request you to accept our apology," the statement read.

"Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra" revolves around a woman, who uncovers mystical skills while facing personal hurdles. As evil surfaces, she must embrace her powers and fate in a shifting world.