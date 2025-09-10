Lokah crosses Rs 200 cr worldwide, becomes 4th highest-grossing Malayalam film

CHENNAI: Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra shows no signs of slowing down at the box office. Within just two weeks of its release, the film has grossed Rs 200 crore worldwide, becoming the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

According to trade expert Sreedhar Pillai, Lokah is now only Rs 68 crore behind Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan to claim the top spot as the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever.

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films, Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra has been receiving rave reviews from both audiences and critics.

The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, alongside Sandy, Arun Kurian, and Chandu Salim Kumar in pivotal roles.

Director Dominic Arun and the makers also recently confirmed that Mammootty appears in the film as the mysterious character Moothon, following Dulquer Salmaan’s earlier hint about his cameo.