LGBTQIA+ characters should be normalised in films, says filmmaker Chandrasekar Srinivasan

CHENNAI: Recently, there has been a noticeable rise in the portrayal of LGBTQIA+ characters in regional cinema, with young filmmakers offering unique stories and diverse characterisations. One such filmmaker is Chandrasekar Srinivasan. His film Ragasiya was the only Tamil film featured at the Chennai International Queer Film Festival 2024. “Transgender characters in regional films are often stereotyped, depicted only through their struggles or as clichés. We aimed to break away from that and explore a different perspective,” says the 26-year-old filmmaker.

Chandrasekar's passion for films began at a young age. Despite working as an IT professional due to personal commitments, he continues to pursue filmmaking. Ragasiya, a light-hearted short film about a transwoman searching for the right companion, was conceived during the COVID lockdown. “We aimed to present this story to a broader mainstream audience. Entertainingly exploring lesser-known topics can have a greater impact and reach,” he explains.

For authenticity, the team cast Prahasini Arumugam, a transwoman, in the lead role. Chandrasekar explains, “Initially, we didn’t plan to cast a transwoman as we were unsure if we could achieve the performance we wanted. We explored other options, but during auditions, we found Prahasini and realised she was the perfect fit.” The actor underwent four to five months of acting classes for the film. The team also held rehearsals and script reading sessions before production.

Reflecting on the screening day, the filmmaker shares, “Watching the other films made us quite nervous about how our project would be received. But once our film was shown, the response was exceptional. The audience laughed and enjoyed it throughout.” The film was also well-received during a special screening at Pa Ranjith's library, Koogai Thiraippada Iyakkam.

The team plans to submit the film to more festivals and expand its reach. Meanwhile, Chandrasekar is working on a feature film script and is optimistic about finding a producer.

Discussing the representation of LGBTQIA+ characters in Tamil cinema, Chandrasekar concludes, “While there has been gradual progress, we still have a long way to go. LGBTQIA+ characters should be normalised and portrayed like any other character, without requiring special focus or dedicated storylines.”