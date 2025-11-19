Leonardo DiCaprio to be conferred with top honour at Palm Springs Film Festival

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood royalty Leonardo DiCaprio, who is known for ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, ‘The Departed’, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, ‘The Revenant’ and others, is set to receive a top prize at the Palm Springs Film Festival.

The actor will be handed the spectacle's Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor, at the event's Film Awards, which will take place on January 3, 2026, at the Palm Springs Convention Center, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi revealed DiCaprio will be bestowed with the gong following a "riveting and emotionally-charged performance" in Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’.

He said, "In One Battle After Another, Leonardo DiCaprio delivers a riveting and emotionally charged performance, embodying a man pushed to his breaking point in the face of relentless adversity”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Chandi also heaped praise on DiCaprio’s career, which has included roles in ‘Titanic’, ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ and ‘Inception’, saying he has brought "emotional depth, artistic integrity and fearless commitment" to his many roles to date.

He added, "Across his career, DiCaprio has continually redefined what is possible in screen acting - bringing emotional depth, artistic integrity and fearless commitment to every role”.

News of Leo’s prize comes after it was recently revealed Michael B. Jordan will receive the Icon Award at the Film Awards, and Adam Sandler will be presented with the Chairman’s Award.

Previous actor recipients of the Desert Palm Achievement Award include Riz Ahmed, Jeff Bridges, Adrien Brody, Bradley Cooper, Daniel Day-Lewis, Adam Driver, Colin Farrell, Colin Firth, Andrew Garfield, Matthew McConaughey, Cillian Murphy, Gary Oldman, Sean Penn, Brad Pitt and Eddie Redmayne.

In the same year they scooped the coveted prize, Bridges, Brody, Day-Lewis, McConaughey, Murphy, Oldman, Penn and Redmayne went on to win that year's Best Actor accolade at the Academy Awards.