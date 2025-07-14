Legendary actress Saroja Devi passes away at 87

CHENNAI: Fondly called as Saraswathi, iconic veteran actress Saroja Devi has passed away due to age-related ailments at her residence in Bengaluru on July 14. She was 87.

Born in 1938, she made her film debut in 1955 with Mahakavi Kalidasa. The actor made a mark in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries. In 1956, she made her Tamil debut with Thirumanam, which was headlined by Gemini Ganesan and Savitri.

She shared screenspace with all legendary actors in Tamil, including MG Ramachandran and Sivaji Ganesan. Some of her iconic works are Nadodi Mannan, Tiruvilaiyadal, Annai Illam and many more.

In Tamil, she was last seen in Aadhavan (2009), which featured Suriya and Nayanthara in lead roles. With an illustrious career, spanning across six decades, she was a recipient of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan honours, and also recieved various state awards for her performances.

Saroja Devi's funeral will take place in Bengaluru. The film fraternity and fans of the iconic actor is mourning the huge loss.