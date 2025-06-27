Legend Saravanan’s next to release for Deepavali

CHENNAI: Legend Saravanan, who is joining hands with RS Durai Senthilkumar of Kodi and Garudan fame, recently spoke about the yet-to-be-titled film. He revealed that the film will hit the screens for Deepavali. This marks Legend Saravanan’s second film, after Legend (2022).

The actor said, “The shooting of my next film is taking place in full swing and has reached the final stage. The shooting and post-production work will be completed soon. We are planning to release the film in theatres worldwide for Deepavali.”

Talking about the film’s genre, he added, “It will be in line with today’s trend with all the interesting elements like mass, action, suspense and thriller. The title of the film will also be a massy one.”

Produced by The Legend New Saravana Stores Productions, the upcoming film is being made on a high budget. Bollywood actor Payal Rajput is playing the female lead, with Shaam, Andrea Jeremiah, Santhosh Prathap, and Baby Iyal playing key roles.

Ghibran is composing the tunes, while S Venkatesh is handling the camera. Pradeep is taking care of the cuts.

The film went on floors in June last year.