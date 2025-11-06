Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku shooting commences with pooja

CHENNAI: Work has begun on director Dayal Padmanabhan’s much-awaited film Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku, starring Vetri and Brigida in the lead roles. The project was launched on Wednesday with a traditional pooja attended by the entire cast, crew, and well-wishers from the film industry. The movie also features journalist Rangaraj Pandey in an important role.

Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku (which translates to The Murder Case of Lakshmikanthan) is based on the real-life murder of a famous journalist that took place several decades ago. The case shocked the nation for its dramatic twists and the involvement of well-known Ta- mil cinema personalities. Over the years, several filmmakers have tried to recreate this story, but none have succeeded in bringing it to the big screen.

Now, a dedicated team led by Dayal Padmanabhan aims to do just that.

The film is produced by KV Sabareesh under the banner of 2M Cinemas, with Dayal Padmanabhan also co-producing it through his own company, D Pictures. Talking about the film, producer Sabareesh said, “This is a story many have wanted to tell, and I feel lucky to finally bring it to life. Dayal has carefully blended facts from the real incident with a gripping fictional narrative. The story stays true to reality while ensuring it’s engaging and entertaining.”

Director Dayal Padmanabhan added, “This film has been a dream project for me, and I’m thrilled it’s finally happening. We started shooting with a pooja today, marking a special beginning. I’m grateful to producer Sabareesh for believing in this vision. For now, we’re keeping details under wraps, but viewers can expect a powerful and surprising story.”

The film also stars Saravanan, Lollu Sabha Maran, Ilavarasu, and Kavitha Bharathi, among others.