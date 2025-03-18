L2: Empuraan, Mollywood’s first IMAX release

CHENNAI: On Tuesday, Prithviraj Sukumaran announced that his upcoming directorial with Mohanlal, L2: Empuraan, will be the first Malayalam film to release in IMAX. The film, which is the sequel to Lucifer (2019), is all set to hit the screens on March 27.

Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Saniya Iyappan, Sshivida, Kishore and Indrajith Sukumaran, among others, in prominent roles. Lyca Productions and Aashirvad Cinemas Pvt Ltd are jointly backing the project.

Deepak Dev is scoring the music and Sujith Vaassudev is the cinematographer. Editor Akhilesh Mohan is in charge of cuts. The film’s story has been penned by Murali Gopy.