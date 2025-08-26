Kuttram Kadithal 2 sets: A family on and off camera

CHENNAI: It was almost noon and we drove through the bumpy terrains of Kodaikanal to get to Pallangi village where technicians were carrying lights, sound recorders and other heavy-weight film equipment with ease as though they had camped there for ages. But the team is only into the recently-concluded first schedule of Kuttram Kadithal 2. In the distance, we could see J Sathish Kumar aka JSK juggling between things in front of the camera or behind it. “We chose this village because the script demanded it,” he says as we look around the place that has posters of his character, Nallasivam, a school teacher. “Which is why we in fact wanted to name the film Kuttram Kadithal 2. I play Nallasivam, who is to collect the National award for teaching from the President of India and the entire village is celebrating it. Since, the first part of the franchise too revolves around a teacher, we believed that Kuttram Kadithal 2 would be an apt title,” he adds.

Veteran director-actor Pandiarajan is ready to shoot for his scene and JSK is seen narrating it to his friend and co-actor. “Pandiarajan sir is family to me,” he adds. “JSK has been a well-wisher to me and my family in all these years and as soon as he listened to this character, he called me to be a part of it only because he found it substantial. We are a happy team that keeps revisiting good old times. But we have certainly not stayed in the past. The script is relevant to what the audience needs to know today and our producer is shouldering the movie single-handedly,” he remarks.

Pandiarajan catches up with the cast on the sets; J Sathish Kumar

Director Jeeva is behind the camera as Appukutty is all set to shake a leg for the opening songs and is busy memorising his lines. “I have never done this before. Also, this is the film’s opening song and I have to get it right. Kuttram Kadithal is a National award-winning movie and now I am happy that I am a part of the sequel. We are enjoying the shoot as well as the location. I am looking forward to upcoming schedules too,” says Appukutty.

The mountains are covered with mist and the cast is seen having a ball enjoying the view. Viji and Lovelyn are seated as the local crowd catches a glimpse of them. Deepak pulls a chair and joins them as Keerthy Chawla and Dr Vidya Borgia too follow him. “We have now become a close-knit unit. In fact, a family on and off the sets of Kuttram Kadithal 2,” says Deepak. “I play wife to JSK in the film and Lovelyn plays the on-screen daughter,” says Viji. Lovelyn says that it was in fact her mom, Viji, who suggested Deepak for the role. “Yes, Viji akka recommended me for the role. We strongly support each other and are having a good time,” he adds. Lovelyn says that she has been in search of performance-oriented roles always and Kuttram Kadithal 2 is an addition to the list.

SK Jeeva behind the monitor on the sets of Kuttram Kadithal 2; Appukutty takes to bass drum for the opening song

As director Jeeva walks after calling it a break, the team asks for the shoot plans to him. He briefs them and tells us, “Everyone is quite skeptical when it comes to sequels in cinema. But Kuttram Kadithal 2 will be on par with the first part. It is a standalone film. JSK has been a highly cooperative producer as well as actor and things are shaping up well. We both have been involved in the creative process to make this a strong franchise.”

JSK says that there is some time left for release, the film will complete its festival rounds. “I have been passionate about films I produce or distribute. Kuttram Kadithal 2 will be an addition to the list. After completing its festival rounds across the globe, we will release it for the audience. It will be a blend of commercial cinema with a strong content to it.”