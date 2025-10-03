Kumki 2 to depict man-elephant bond

CHENNAI: Kumki is a timeless classic that released more than a decade ago. Prabu Solomon is back with Kumki 2. The film was officially announced last month and first-look poster was also unveiled.

The latest update is that the film will depict the magical and in-depth bond between man, elephant and nature. Mathi is making his acting debut with Kumki 2. Notably, Kumki marked the debut of Vikram Prabhu as well. Mathi is undergoing intense training to perform in the harsh terrains of forests and also with an elephant.

Shrrita Rao, Arjun Das and Andrews will be seen in key roles. Nivas K Prasanna will be composing the tunes while Sukumaran is DoP. Dhaval Gada is backing the project, for which Bhuvan is taking care of the cuts. Kumki 2 will hit the screens on November 14.

Kumki revolved around the unbreakable bond between Bomman (Vikram Prabhu) and his pet elephant Manickam. Their life takes a turn when Manickam is mistaken to be a fighter elephant and is hired to save a tribal village, and Bomman falls in love with Alli, the daughter of the village head. D Imman’s music made the film timeless.