Kriti Sanon to star alongside Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's 'Tere Ishk Mein'

NEW DELHI: Actor Kriti Sanon has boarded the cast of Aanand L Rai's "Tere Ishk Mein", co-starring Dhanush, the makers said on Tuesday.

The "Crew" star will play the character of Mukti alongside Dhanush's Shankar in the new film, according to her Instagram post.

"Tere Ishk Mein" marks a third collaboration between Dhanush and director Rai after 2013's "Raanjhanaa" and "Atrangi Re" (2021). The upcoming movie is slated to be released in theatres on November 28.

"Some love stories are destined to rise from the flames. Witness SHANKAR and MUKTI in #TerelshkMein. From the #WorldOfRaanjhanaa - a story that's unforgettable. In cinemas 28.11.2025," Sanon wrote in her post.

The actor also shared an Instagram Story expressing her excitement about joining the project.

"An intense love story directed by my fav @aanandlrai, music by the maestro @arrahman !! A huge (tick) in my wish list. Need your love and blessings. P.S. Reallyyyy looking forward to collaborating with you @dhanushkraja (sic)" she wrote.

Sanon was last seen in "Do Patti", which marked her debut as a producer.