Kriti Sanon satisfies her mango craving with a quirky quick fix

MUMBAI: Craving mangoes, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has found a hilarious quick fix, which includes a flavored lip gloss.

Kriti took to Instagram, where she shared a video. It shows Kriti holding a mango-flavored lip gloss. After applying, the actress takes a little lick. She also added the song "Smells Like Summer" by Tokio Hotel in the background of the video.

The text overlay reads, "Me craving Mangoes be like..."

On the work front, the actress is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ with Dhanush. 'Tere Ishk Mein' is said to be a spiritual successor to the world of ‘Raanjhanaa’, as it delves deeper into themes of unrequited love, longing, and emotional conflict.

On March 14, the actress shared a glimpse of playing Holi with Dhanush and filmmaker Aanand L. Rai on the sets of the upcoming film.

She shared a picture in her post section and wrote, “Lights. Camera . HOLI! Rang chaahe kum ho, ISHQ bohot hai! #TereIshkMein @aanandlrai @dhanushkraja.”

It was on January 28 when Kriti was confirmed to star opposite Tamil star Dhanush in ‘Tere Ishk Mein.’.

The film reunites the ‘Raanjhanaa’ team as Aanand L Rai, Dhanush, and the Oscar-winning music composer, A.R. Rahman, are joining forces after their last venture, ‘Atrangi Re.’.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present 'Tere Ishk Mein,' produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma, is an A.R. Rahman musical with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. The film is scheduled to release worldwide in Hindi and Tamil on November 28, 2025.

Talking about Kriti, she was last seen in the film “Do Patti,” a drama thriller directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. It also stars Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh. The film tells the tale of twin sisters. Their carefully constructed lives are shattered when a police inspector uncovers a web of deceit that threatens them.