Kris Kristofferson, country music legend and 'A Star Is Born' actor passes away

WASHINGTON: Kris Kristofferson, the influential country music artist and acclaimed actor known for his role in the iconic film 'A Star Is Born', has passed away at the age of 88.

Surrounded by family at his home in Maui, Kristofferson's death on September 28 was announced through a heartfelt message shared by his loved ones on Instagram.

The family requested privacy during this difficult time, expressing their gratitude for the love he received throughout his life.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully at home," the family wrote. "We're all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he's smiling down at us all," the statement further read.

Kris Kristofferson remarkable career as a singer-songwriter earned him 13 Grammy nominations, with three wins, including Best Country Song for his classic 'Help Me Make It Through the Night.'

He was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song Score for 'Songwriter' alongside Willie Nelson.

His timeless hit 'Me and Bobby McGee,' originally recorded by Roger Miller, gained immense popularity after being covered by Janis Joplin, reaching the top of the Billboard charts posthumously in 1971, as per Deadline.

The actor's performance as John Norman Howard opposite Barbra Streisand in the 1976 film 'A Star Is Born' won him a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

In addition to his music career, Kristofferson appeared in several notable films, including 'Payback' (1999) and the original 'Blade' trilogy. He also starred alongside Ellen Burstyn in Martin Scorsese's 'Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore' (1974).

Born in Brownsville, Texas, on June 22, 1936, Kristofferson was educated at Pomona College and Oxford University, where he was awarded a Rhodes Scholarship, according to Deadline.

He served in the US Army as a helicopter pilot before pursuing a career in songwriting. His journey into music began in Nashville, where he met Johnny Cash, leading to significant collaborations that shaped his career.

Despite his struggles with alcoholism and substance abuse, Kristofferson remained a powerful voice for social change, advocating for workers' rights, immigration reform, and farmers' issues.

Kristofferson was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2004 and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2014. Kristofferson is survived by his wife, Lisa, eight children, and seven grandchildren.