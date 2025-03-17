KP Jagan's Roja Malli Kanagambaram launches with pooja

CHENNAI: Known for his works in Vijay's Pudhiya Geethai and Raman Thediya Seethai, among others, filmmaker KP Jagan is directing an upcoming film, titled Roja Malli Kanagambaram. He will play the lead role as well.

The film, which is based on true incidents, has launched with a pooja in Thiruchendur. "This film is based on a few incidents that happened in my life. The story will definitely appeal to audience from various quarters of life," KP Jagan said.

United Arts is backing the project and the filming of Roja Malli Kanagambaram's title teaser began. Details regarding the film's cast and crew will be revealed by the makers in the upcoming days.