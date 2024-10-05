Kottukkaali has given a ray of hope for aspiring writers, says screenwriter Anandh Kumaresan

CHENNAI: Anandh Kumaresan (Muruganandh), who is a screenwriter, director and a script analyst in the south Indian film industry has had quite an interesting career graph. He has co-directed the 2018 slice-of-life drama, Merku Thodarchi Malai (Western Ghats), which won awards at several film festivals. He was the second unit director and screenwriter (dialogues) for this year’s release, Idi Minnal Kadhal, starring Yasmin Ponnappa, Bhavya Trikha and Ciby Bhuvana Chandran in the lead. He has also penned dialogues for the Tamil rendition of the National award-winning Rocketry: The Nambi Effect starring Madhavan, working for other prominent films like Gargi and Kaaka Muttai to name a few.

With his rich tapestry of experience with screenwriting, Anandh Kumaresan will mentor a two-day screenwriting workshop hosted by IDAM - The Art and Cultural Space. With the rise in AI in the digital content and ever-expanding film industry, effective screenwriting has become very crucial. This workshop will explore the essential aspects of screenwriting, a vital skill in shaping the stories we see on screen. It will empower participants with the tools to create compelling narratives that resonate with audiences, enhancing their storytelling abilities.

Anandh Kumaresan talks to us about the state of screenwriting in the present Tamil film industry, and also shares his valuable insights for aspiring script writers.

Can you tell us about the present scenario of screenwriting in Tamil cinema? Is it the dearth of writers in Tamil cinema or dearth of producers in tapping the right writers?

There have always been good writers and producers in Tamil cinema, but the industry is ever evolving. Recently we are witnessing content which has boldly come out of the templates with conviction. Kottukkaali is one such narrative which has opened new gates. So I think there is an emerging new space for authentic writers in Tamil cinema alongside risk taking producers in the present scenario.

There were attempts to make films like Kaaka Muttai and Merku Thodarchi Malai, but they have fallen short. What do you think is the reason behind it?

Here, the success of the cinema is associated with the box office numbers and not with the content it brings out. But people are always receptive to new perspectives. And why not? They deserve it. The rise of OTT has certainly proven that. We also have many examples in the past. At the same time, because it is new, it will take some time for both the investors and the audience to accept. It is a slow process, but the shift is taking shape firmly.

What is your message to aspiring writers who would want to strike the right balance in delivering author-backed scripts with the right commercial values in it?

Author-backed scripts are original content. There is always a dearth in creating original content. There are a lot of aspiring writers but few aspiring authors. The term ‘Commercial’ denotes existing or proven standards. But I think the aspiring writers have to be a visionary to explore various other aspects of the spectrum of commercial.

Could you elucidate a little about your upcoming workshop at IDAM? What will be the key takeaway for the participants?

My workshop primarily focuses on the intention of the writer – What kind of narratives they want to create and why ? And the participants will understand that their perspective is the expression. It will cover various topics under the screenwriting journey - from concept to screenplay. This workshop is ideal for aspiring screenwriters, filmmakers, and anyone interested in understanding the craft behind their favourite films.

As we speak to Anandh Kumaresan, he is working on his directorial venture for a film which is in its initial stages.

All are welcome for an immersive experience that will inspire you to take the first step toward making your stories come to life. The two-day screenwriting workshop will take place today and tomorrow, between 10 am and 6 pm, at IDAM, Kodambakkam.