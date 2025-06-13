Korean Film Festival 2025 to honour five feature films in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai can now be part of the Korean Film Festival 2025, organised in association with the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea, which was inaugurated yesterday by the honourable Consul General of the Republic of Korea, Chang-nyun Kim at Tagore Film Centre NFDC.

The 2021 film The Book of Fish (Jasaneobo), directed by Lee Joon-ik was screened on Friday after the inaugural ceremony. The Korean Film Festival 2025 will celebrate the craftsmanship of various other Korean films including the 2018 film Sunset in My Hometown (Byeonsan), also directed by Lee Joon-ik which will be screened at 1.30 pm today. The 2014 action-thriller Kundo: Age of the Rampant (Kundo: Min-ran-eui si-dae) by Yoon Jong-bin will be screening from 3.30 pm.

Feng Shui (Myung-dang) the 2018 Korean film directed by Park Hee-kon which stars Cho Seung-woo, Ji Sung and Kim Sung-kyun in the lead will be screened tomorrow at 6 pm.

The last Korean film to be screened tomorrow at 8 pm would be the 2015 crime thriller The Classified File (Geukbisusa), which is directed by Kwak Kyung-taek.