Kollywood has crumbled under DMK rule, says FEFSI Siva

CHENNAI: “The situation in Tamil Nadu has deteriorated to such an extent that releasing a film has become nearly impossible,” said FEFSI Siva, Censor Board (CBFC) member and state president of the BJP’s arts and culture cell.

Addressing the gathering at the art and culture cell’s state and district office-bearers’ general council meeting held at KK Nagar here, FEFSI Siva accused the ruling DMK government of driving the Tamil film industry into decline. “The film industry in Tamil Nadu is collapsing. Producers now hesitate even to start projects because releasing a movie itself has turned into a miserable ordeal under this regime,” he said. “While Kannada and Telugu films are soaring to national success, Tamil cinema is struggling for survival,” he added.

The CBFC member also alleged that caste divisions, once absent in cinema, have grown significantly in the past decade. “There was no caste in cinema earlier, but it has crept in over the last ten years,” he remarked, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys immense support among artists and has earned global respect for India.

Actress Kasturi Shankar, stunt master Kanal Kannan, and transgender actress Mila also spoke at the event, highlighting the Dravidian parties’ influence on cinema, religious erosion, and the Modi government’s recognition of the transgender community.

The general council passed resolutions pledging to expose corruption in the DMK government, promote GST awareness, support women’s safety, and work under Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran’s leadership for victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.