Kollywood dates to take a hit as FEFSI to keep off shootings from April 8

CHENNAI: ‘Lights off, say Tamil film producers’, ‘Pack up,’ says FEFSI. Unfortunately, this slanging match by both the groups over day-to-day expenses involved in production has turned out to be an anti-climax for thousands of technicians and workers, who will be left jobless till the warring parties reach a consensus.

This means the movie schedule will suffer a great blow from Tuesday.

However, the TFPC functionaries, who term the withdrawal of support by FEFSI president RK Selvamani as a blessing in disguise, say now the path is clear for them to launch their own labour body enrolling non-members of FEFSI.

“This will only help producers cut filmmaking costs. FEFSI workers are not flexible on timing, and their pay is twice more than a non-member’s. If FEFSI members are hired, the cost per day will run up to Rs 3.5 lakh. In the case of non-members, it will be just Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, i.e. a minimum of around 40 per cent less," TFPC president Murali Ramasamy explained DT Next.

According to Murali, the Tamil Film Active Producers' Association would join in this cause to streamline the rising production costs. "TFAPA has to cancel all their dealings with FEFSI. They are also investors and producers like us. I believe they will understand the sensitivity of the issue," he said.

Confirming the cost for FEFSI labourers — 3% of the making fee for a big-budget movie, 8% for a medium-budget film and 16 to 20% for a small-budget movie — FEFSI president RK Selvamani argues, "If TFPC means to say that the production costs have gone high because of the 15% of what they pay us and not the 85% they spend on the shoot without streamlining the budget, it doesn't make sense."

Countering this, Murali says, “Just cost alone is not the thorn, equally bigger issue is the non-cooperation.”

“FEFSI workers are strict on the 9 am to 6 pm schedule. When some films have to be shot on double and triple-call sheets, these strict work hours make things difficult for us. In the same regard, we have also decided to take up the case of junior artistes, who work from 9 am to 9 pm, with Nadigar Sangam, he said.

"You expect a person to work 14 hours a day for the pay they get? They are made to work in double call sheets and are being paid Rs 1,350, which is less than Rs 100 an hour. For the kind of payment made to lightmen and other workers, it can hardly help them to pay their rent, going by the rates in the city. Many live in the suburbs, start at 4 am to pick up equipment in the city and set up the day's shoot in the studios, and again in the outskirts at 6.30 am. It is their responsibility at the end of the day, say around 9 pm, to dismantle everything and reach home by midnight,” said Selvamani. He further stated that FEFSI now has a sub-body called Fefsi Employees Skill Development and Research Association (FESRA) to secure its members' future, incorporating PF and ESI benefits.

A veteran producer and office-bearer of TFAPA said they are willing to be flexible and work in tandem with either of these associations. "As far as TFPC and FEFSI, I think it is the end of the road. But TFAPA will be flexible and do what is good for the Tamil film industry."

25,000 -- Total FEFSI members

Rs 1,350 -- Wages paid per day

Cost incurred by FEFSI

Big budget film- 3%

Medium budget film- 8%

Small budget film- 16- 20%