Kochadaiiyaan producer told to pay Rs 2.52 cr in four weeks

The film Kochadaiiyaan, starring actor Rajinikanth, was produced by Mediaone Global Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. For the purpose of the film's release, the company had borrowed Rs. 10 crore from Ad Bureau Advertising. Towards repayment of the loan, Mediaone Global Entertainment issued two cheques of Rs. 5 crore each in favour of Ad Bureau Advertising.

However, when the cheques were presented for encashment, the company had instructed the bank to stop payment, resulting in the dishonour of the cheques.

Subsequently, Abirchand Nahar, proprietor of Ad Bureau Advertising, filed a cheque dishonour complaint against Mediaone Global Entertainment and its director, J.Murali Manohar.