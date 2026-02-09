Kochadaiiyaan producer told to pay Rs 2.52 cr in four weeks

CHENNAI: In a cheque dishonour case, the Madras High Court has directed the producer of the film Kochadaiiyaan to pay Rs. 2.52 crore within four weeks, failing which he shall undergo six months' simple imprisonment.
The film Kochadaiiyaan, starring actor Rajinikanth, was produced by Mediaone Global Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. For the purpose of the film's release, the company had borrowed Rs. 10 crore from Ad Bureau Advertising. Towards repayment of the loan, Mediaone Global Entertainment issued two cheques of Rs. 5 crore each in favour of Ad Bureau Advertising.
However, when the cheques were presented for encashment, the company had instructed the bank to stop payment, resulting in the dishonour of the cheques.
Subsequently, Abirchand Nahar, proprietor of Ad Bureau Advertising, filed a cheque dishonour complaint against Mediaone Global Entertainment and its director, J.Murali Manohar.
After trial, the Metropolitan Magistrate Fast Track Allikulam, Egmore Court, Chennai, sentenced J.Murali Manohar to six months' simple imprisonment and directed him to pay Rs7.70 crore as compensation to the complainant. The conviction and sentence were later confirmed by the Sessions Court.
Challenging this order, J Murali Manohar filed a criminal revision petition before the Madras High Court in 2023.
Justice Sunder Mohan, while dismissing the petition, upheld the orders of the lower courts and directed Murali Manohar to deposit Rs.2.52 crore within four weeks, failing which he shall undergo six months' simple imprisonment.