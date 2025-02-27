KJ Yesudas hospitalisation reports 'fake', says son Vijay Yesudas

CHENNAI: On Thursday morning health rumours about singer KJ Yesudas started spreading like wildfire. There were speculations that the popular singer has been hospilatised in Chennai after a drop in his platelet count. The reports added that his condition is said to be stable and will return home soon.

However, when DT Next contacted his son and singer Vijay Yesudas, he replied saying 'fake'. KJ Yesudas's manager Sethu Eyyal said that the singer is in the US and is hale and healthy. "These are baseless rumours. He is healthy and we request the media to deny these speculations."

Yesudas, 85 is currently residing in the United States with his wife Prabha.