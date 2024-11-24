Kissik from Pushpa 2: The Rule is every bit electrifying

CHENNAI: The team of Pushpa 2: The Rule have made their way to Chennai for their film promotion. The much awaited single Kissik which features actor Sreeleela was launched by her during the Pushpa 2 Wild Fire Event.

Kissik, which is the third single from the film has Sreeleela who has shaked a leg with Allu Arjun, similar to that of Samantha’s Oo Antava in the first instalment. The lyrical video of the song is high on energy, and showcases a wild chemistry between Sreeleela and Allu Arjun doing the hook step.

Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music, with Sublahshini lending her voice for Kissik, which is penned by Viveka.

Starring Allu Arjun, Fahad Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles, the film is helmed by Sukumar. A few days ago, the team was in Patna to release the trailer of the film.

Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021 and was showered with appreciation globally. Allu Arjun and DSP received National Awards for the film.

Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili are backing Pushpa 2. The technical crew includes Miresłow Kuba Brożek as cinematographer and Navin Nooli taking care of the cuts.

Pushpa 2 is all set to hit the screens on December 5.