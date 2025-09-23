Kishore’s next to explore poetic bond of father, daughter

CHENNAI: Actor Kishore Kumar’s next film, Mellisai, directed by Dhirav, is set to depict the deeply emotional and poetic bond between a father and daughter. Dhirav is known for his work in Veppam Kulir Mazhai.

Mellisai explores human emotions at their deepest, weaving a story across two parallel timelines. The film portrays the emotional nuances of familial relationships with a rare poetic grace. Subatra Robert, known for her performance in Pariyerum Perumal and Jai Bhim, will play the female lead.

Backed by Hashtag FDFS Productions, the star cast includes George Mariyan, Harish Uthaman, Jaswant Manikandan and Dhananya, among others. Shankar Rangarajan will compose the music, while Devaraj Pugazhendi handles the camera.

Other details about the film are under wraps.