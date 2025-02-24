Kishore-starrer Vadakkan trailer gives a glimpse of unsettling mystery

CHENNAI: Premiered at the 78th Festival Internazionale Del Cinema Di Salerno, Vadakkan, a Malayalam supernatural thriller drama starring Kishore and Shruthy Menon in lead roles.

The trailer of the film was released recently, giving a glimpse into the mysterious world. Directed by Sajeed, the trailer delivers a spine-chilling preview of the supernatural thriller.

With its dark and mysterious atmosphere, the trailer introduces the island setting, hinting at the sinister forces lurking within. Jaideep Singh and Bhavya Nidhi Sharma are producing the film, under the banner Offbeet Studios. Kishore plays the role of a paranormal investigator in Vadakkan.

The film boasts a team of Oscar and BAFTA-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty, music by Bijibal, written by Unni R and cinematography by Keiko Nakahara. The film is all set to hit the screens on March 7.