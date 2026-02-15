Kishore Rajkumar, Anna Ben join hands for Coimbatore Mappillaii

On Saturday, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj unveiled the first-look poster of Coimbatore Mappillaii. Featuring Kishore Rajkumar and Anna Ben in the lead roles, the film is the maiden production of Noise and Grains.
Written and directed by Kishore himself, he previously helmed Vadivelu’s Naai Sekar. The team says that the film will attract all types of audience and will be high on humour. Speaking about the film, Kishore Rajkumar shared, “This is a story filled with romance and humour. The screenplay is crafted to deliver a complete feelgood experience to the audience. There’s a feel among film lovers that movies like the ones K Bhagyaraj sir used to direct are no longer being made this film aims to fill that gap.” He added, “This lively film revolves around compatibility in relationships and places strong emphasis on the female lead.”
Shooting of Coimbatore Mappillaii is completed and it has cinematography by Praveen Balu. Ram Pandian is taking care of the cuts.
Interestingly, the film’s title draws its inspiration from Vijay’s 1996-hit film, Coimbatore Mappillai.