Killer is my dream project: SJ Suryah on returning as director

CHENNAI: Filmmaker-actor SJ Suryah is having a great run as an actor with back-to-back impactful roles in both the Tamil and Telugu film industries. He is returning as a director, with his last directorial being Isai, which released a decade ago in 2015.

SJ Suryah’s next film as director is titled Killer, and was officially launched with a pooja. He will be playing the lead role as well. Talking about the film, the director-actor said, “This is my dream project. With all your support, I am working on this film to attain my dream stature of India’s MGR, in the context of films. I have been working on the script for the past few years and it will be a pan-Indian project.”

Sree Gokulam Movies is backing the upcoming film. Billed to be a package of entertainment, romance, drama and action, the shooting of Killer will take place in various locations in India and Mexico. Other details regarding the cast and crew will be revealed by the makers in the coming days.

SJ Suryah made his directorial debut with Ajith Kumar’s Vaali (1999), and has given many hits like Vijay-starrer Kushi, New and Anbe Aaruyire, among others.

Apart from this, SJ Suryah will be next seen as an actor in Love Insurance Kompany with Pradeep Ranganathan and Karthi’s Sardar 2.