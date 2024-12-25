Kichcha Sudeep welcomes S Thanu to Kannada film industry

CHENNAI: The much-anticipated trailer and song preview of the Tamil film Max was unveiled. Producer of the film Kalaippuli S Thanu, actor-producer Kichcha Sudeep, and Vijay Kartikeyaa, who is making directorial debut with this film, were present at the event. Filmmakers RV Udayakumar, Mysskin, Rajkumar Periasamy, and Desingh Periyasamy graced the occasion.

Speaking at the event, S Thanu praised the team’s dedication and expressed confidence that Max would captivate audience with its unique storytelling and applauded Ajaneesh B Loknath for delivering a chartbuster album. The film also stars Sunil, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Ilavarasu and Redin Kingsley in prominent roles.

Kiccha Sudeep heaped praises about S Thanu quoting an incident when he first met him to acquire the Kannada rights of Kaakha Kaakha and said that not everyone would have a golden heart like him to have trusted in him and not charge a penny. He also expressed his desire to see the producer make his mark in the Kannada industry as well.

Jointly produced by V Creations and Kichcha Creatiions, Max is set to release in theatres on December 27 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.