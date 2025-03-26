Khushbu dismisses false rumours surrounding Nayanthara On Mookuthi Amman 2 set

CHENNAI: There have been recent reports claiming that Nayanthara was upset over an assistant director’s behaviour on the set of Mookuthi Amman 2. However, Khushbu Sundar, producer and actor, took to X to dismiss these speculations.

She captioned, “To all the wellwishers of #SundarC Sir. Too many unwanted rumors are floating about ##MookuthiAmman2 . Please loosen up. Shoot is underway smoothly and going as planned. Everyone knows Sundar is a no nonsense person. #Nayanthara is a very professional actor who has proved her worth. More than happy to have her play a role she has reprised in the past. These rumors are like "drishti edutha maadhiri". All that happens, happens for good. Your goodwill, blessings and love is all that we count upon. Thank you for always being with us. So relax, and look forward to yet another blockbuster by the King of Entertainment.”

Mookuthi Amman 2, directed by Sundar C, is a fantasy comedy featuring Regina Cassandra, Meena, Abhinaya, Duniya Vijay, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. It is produced by Ishari K Ganesh, Khushbu Sundar, and Vignesh Shivan, with music by Hiphop Tamizha. The film’s release date is yet to be finalised.