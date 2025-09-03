Keerthy Suresh, Mysskin collaborate for courtroom drama

CHENNAI: Set against the backdrop of a gripping courtroom drama, Keerthy Suresh will play the lead role in an upcoming film. On Wednesday, the film was officially launched, in which Mysskin also plays a key role.

Helmed by debutant Praveen S Vijaay, the team is planning to complete the entire shoot in a single schedule across Chennai and Coimbatore. Drumsticks Productions and Zee Studios are producing the project, and the star cast includes Heartbeat Charukesh, Balasaravanan, Balaji Shakthivel, R Sunder rajan, Mala Parvathi, Deepa, A Venkatesh, and Stills Pandian.

Sam CS will compose the tunes, while Arul Vincent is the cinematographer. Prasanna GK will take care of the cuts.

Meanwhile, Keerthy also has Revolver Rita in the pipeline.