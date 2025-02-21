Keerthy Suresh compliments Dhanush on NEEK; Says he’s created something new with his Midas touch

CHENNAI: Calling Dhanush’s film Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) a fresh and light film, actress Keerthy Suresh has now complimented director Dhanush for his film saying, he had yet again created something new with his Midas touch.

Hours before the film’s release, Keerthy Suresh took to her X timeline to pen a lengthy post on the film directed by Dhanush.

She wrote, “Just watched #NEEK, What a fresh and light film this is !! Yet again @dhanushkaraja sir, you’ve created something new with your Midas touch. It was so lovely to watch all these actors on screen !”

The actress then went on to compliment the actors in the film.

Commenting about the lead actor Pavish, she wrote, “#Pavish You remind me of Dhanush sir right from your smile to your actions and even your voice! What a way to mark your debut.”

She then went on to say, “Mathew Thomass - your charecter will be remembered. Anikha Surendran you were too cute.

Rabiya you were just lovely. PriyaVarrier you were as always pretty. And not to miss the cutest cameo of Priyankaa Mohan.

RsquaredRams, you killed it once again with your dance moves. Congratulations Sreyas and sending my love to the entire #NEEK team.”

Keerthy Suresh isn’t the first to compliment Dhanush for NEEK. Earlier, actors S J Suryah and director Mari Selvaraj too had showered praises on Dhanush and his film.

NEEK features actors Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Matthew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon and Ramya Ranganathan among others.

Directed by Dhanush, NEEK is being produced by Dhanush’s parents, Kasthoori Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthoori Raja under the banner of his production house, Wunderbar Films. Music for the film is by G V Prakash Kumar while cinematography is by Leon Britto and editing is by G K Prasanna.

Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Warrier will be seen making her debut in Tamil with this film. Actress Priyanka Arul Mohan makes a guest appearance in a song called Golden Sparrow.



