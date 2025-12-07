'Kedarnath' makers recall how Sushant Singh Rajput kept a notebook to prepare for his role

MUMBAI: It’s been 7 years since Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer "Kedarnath" reached the audience.

Commemorating the milestone, the makers recalled how Sushant worked tirelessly to get into the skin of his character, Mansoor. As part of his preparation, he used to keep a notebook full of notes, and also carried the pilgrims to the mountain.

Pragyaa Kapoor, one of the producers of "Kedarnath", remembered Sushanth saying, "Sushant Singh Rajput had a way of getting into the skin of every character he played. Mansoor was no different. I still remember his preparation for the role, from having an entire notebook filled with notes to physically carrying pilgrims up the mountain. It was probably one of the toughest roles he played."

Reflecting on her experience of working on the memorable movie, Pragyaa added, “Kedarnath has always been a fulfilling journey. Each time I reflect on it, I'm taken back to the mountains and the memories, and the film has given us something much greater in return: unconditional love!"

"Seven years later, the love for Kedarnath still feels very personal, and I believe that is the film’s greatest achievement!," she concluded.

Celebrating 7 years of the release of "Kedarnath", director Abhishek Kapoor revealed that it is more than a film for him; it is a piece of his heart.

Overwhelmed by the love the project received and continues to receive from movie buffs, the filmmaker shared, “Kedarnath has always been a very dear creation of mine. It was more than a film; it was a piece of my heart that gave me so much in return. The love that it continues to receive today, whether because of its story, songs or Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s dedication - is immeasurable, and I’ll always be glad to have brought this film to life!”

Along with some noteworthy performances by the core cast, "Kedarnath" also delivered some memorable melodies in the form of "Namo Namo", "Sweetheart", "Qaafirana", and "Jaan Nisar".