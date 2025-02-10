Kavin, Sathish’s film officially titled Kiss; teaser to release on February 14

CHENNAI: A few months ago, DT Next exclusively reported that Kavin’s next film with Sathish Krishnan has been titled Kiss. On Monday, the makers officially revealed the title of the film as Kiss.

The film’s teaser is set to release on February 14.

Sathish is a well-known choreographer and actor, who is making his directorial debut with Kiss. Preethi Asrani of Ayothi fame is playing the female lead.

Bankrolled by Raahul, under the banner Romeo Pictures, the film will feature music by Jen Martin. Harish Kannan is handling the camera, while RC Pranav is taking care of the cuts.

Details regarding the other casts are kept under wraps. Touted to be a rom-com, Kiss will hit the screens in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.