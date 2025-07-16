Kavin, Priyanka Mohan collab for fantasy romcom

CHENNAI: On Wednesday, the makers of Kavin’s next film launched the project with a pooja ceremony in Chennai. Priyanka Mohan is set to play the female lead in the upcoming film, helmed by Ken Royson.

Backed by Swaroop Reddy, under the banner Think Studios, the film is billed to be a fantasy romantic comedy. OfRo is composing the tunes. Other details regarding the cast and crew are kept under the wraps.

The announcement of Kavin’s collaboration with Ram Sangaiah of Thandatti fame was made recently. The actor also has Kiss, Mask and a film alongside Nayanthara, in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Mohan, who made a cameo appearance in Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, has OG with Pawan Kalyan.