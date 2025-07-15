Kavin joins hands with Ram Sangaiah of Thandatti fame 

Begin typing your search...

    15 July 2025
    CHENNAI: Actor Kavin has collaborated with director Ram Sangaiah of Thandatti fame for his next film. The film was launched with a traditional pooja ceremony.

    Backed by Prince Pictures, the shooting is scheduled to commence soon. Details about the cast and crew will be revealed in the coming days.

    Meanwhile, Kavin, who was last seen in Bloody Beggar, has Mask, Kiss and a film alongside Nayanthara in the pipeline.

