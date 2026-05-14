Clips from Suriya's Karuppu leak online after accidental screenings in north India

CHENNAI: Video clips from Suriya’s Karuppu have been leaked after the film was mistakenly released in cities like Pune and Varanasi.
Karuppu’s release was stalled in Tamil Nadu and other overseas countries after the production company of the film, Dream Warrior Pictures was marred with financial issues. Producer of the film SR Prabhu along with producers like T Siva and Kalaipuli S Thanu visited the office of QUBE in Mylapore and raised an objection.
Talking to the media in Chennai, T Siva said, “We received several messages from the audience in cities in the north asking about Karuppu’s release in cities like Varanasi. Before we could look into the issue, Karuppu is in danger of being leaked online, and go through a fate similar to that of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan. It is an unfortunate incident.”
The film was screened until the interval before theatres stopped the screening of Karuppu. “QUBE realised the sensitivity of the issue and have apologised for the same,” Siva added. The film might have a possibility of having a release on Friday morning after shows were cancelled on Thursday until evening. The director of the film, RJ Balaji broke down in a video message he posted on social media and said, " I am sorry. It shouldn't have happened.
We watch a film only to come out of the problems that we have in our minds, at our homes, in our lives. To make watching a film itself stressful, and for being unable to watch the film, I am really sorry. I too did not expect this. I am really hopeful that this evening, by 6 pm, all these problems will get resolved and the film will release," he said, even as his eyes gave away the fact that he had been weeping.