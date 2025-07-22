Karuppu first look features Suriya in salt-pepper look

CHENNAI: In an unexpected move, the makers of Suriya's Karuppu released a new poster of the film, ahead of the actor’s birthday on July 23. Suriya is seen in a salt and pepper look, donning a black shirt and a black veshti. It was also revealed that the teaser will be unveiled on July 23 at 10 am.

The look of Suriya is from the much-awaited temple song from the film, scored by Sai Abhyankkar. However, much different to his on and off-screen persona, Suriya is seen smoking a cigar.

Directed by RJ Balaji, Trisha will be the leading lady. The film will be a commercial entertainer with a mix of drama, emotion, fantasy and devotion. The courtroom drama will see Suriya playing Karuppu, which denotes deity Karupannasamy.

GK Vishnu is handling the camera for Karuppu, which is backed by Dream Warrior Pictures. R Kalaivanan is taking care of the cuts.