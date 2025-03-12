Kartik Aaryan heaps praise on ‘My Melbourne’, says film 'shows lots of warmth, empathy and kindness'

MUMBAI: Bollywood personalities Kartik Aaryan and Malaika Arora, graced the special screening of the anthology “My Melbourne”. The “Chandu Champion” star said that it's a film that shows lots of warmth, empathy and kindness.

Directed by four filmmakers – Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Onir, and Rima Das, “My Melbourne” features four stories that delve into themes of migration, identity, and resilience, blending Indian and Australian cinematic voices.

At the screening, Kartik expressed, “It's a very important film made by India's most loved filmmakers. I am really happy that I got to witness this film. I think it's a film that shows lots of warmth, empathy and kindness. It's a movie that everyone should watch and give love to.

He added: “My Melbourne is that kind of a movie that you'll fall in love with once you watch it. And i have so much of love for the entire team of My Melbourne and a big shout out to Mitu who is the backbone of this film and given her best to this film along with filmmakers like Kabir Sir, Imtiaz Sir, Onir Sir and Rima ma'am everyone who is associated with the film along with all the actors who have done so well”.

The screening, held at a suburban theatre in Mumbai, saw the presence of producer Mitu Bhowmik Lange along with the cast and crew of the film including the four directors.

Apart from Kartik and Malaika, the event was attended by some of Bollywood’s most renowned talents, including Shoojit Sircar, Rasika Dugal, Ahana Kumra, Amit Sadh, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Karan Tacker, Anshuman Jha, Arushi Sharma, Vijay Krishna Acharya, Rithvik Dhanjani and Medha Shankr.

“My Melbourne” will be released in India on March 14.

Talking about Kartik, he is gearing up for a film with Sreeleela. The yet-untitled movie is directed by Anurag Basu.