Karthi's Vaa Vaathiyaar to release in December

CHENNAI: Written and directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, Vaa Vaathiyaar is headlined by Karthi. The latest announcement is that the film will hit the screens in December. However, an exact date will be revealed in the coming days.

The film’s teaser was unveiled in November and featured elements related to actor-politician MG Ramachandran. The posters hint that Karthi plays a cop in the project. The star cast includes Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Anand Raj, Shilpa Manjunath, Karunakaran, Ramesh Thilak and Madhur Mittal, among others.

Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music and the makers of Vaa Vaathiyaar released the first single, Uyir Pathikama, in February. George C Williams is handling the camera, while Vetre Krishnan will take care of the cuts.

Meanwhile, Karthi has Kaithi 2 with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Marshal helmed by Tamizh and Sardar 2 by PS Mithran in the pipeline. Sardar 2 features SJ Suryah as antagonist.