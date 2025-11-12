Karthik Subbaraj’s 10th film commences shoot in Madurai

CHENNAI: Karthik Subbaraj’s last outing was with Suriya for Retro, which released in May this year. Now the director is gearing up for his 10th film, produced by Guneet Monga, under the banner Sikhya Entertainment.

The film went on floors in Madurai on November 10 and is billed to be deeply rooted to the native city. It is also expected to be on a massive scale. Other details about the cast and crew are kept under the wraps and will be revealed by the makers in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Karthik is known for his work in Pizza, Jigarthanda, Iraivi, Petta, Mahaan and Jigarthanda DoubleX, among others. He stands out with his unique filmmaking style and has delivered many commercially successful projects.