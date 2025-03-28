Karthik Raja’s composition for Commandovin Love Story

CHENNAI: A story revolving around the soulful love of an officer placed in the border, Commandovin Love Story is directed by Veera Anbarasu, who is also playing the lead role. The team has approached music composer Karthik Raja to score the tunes, for which he has given a nod.

Angel will be seen as the leading lady and the star cast includes Akash Muthu, Robo Shankar, Mullai, Madhumitha and Rajan, among others. AAA Pictures are backing the project and Williams is handling the camera.

Other details regarding the film’s release date, trailer and teaser are kept under wraps