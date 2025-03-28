Begin typing your search...

    Karthik Raja’s composition for Commandovin Love Story

    The team has approached music composer Karthik Raja to score the tunes, for which he has given a nod.

    AuthorMirudhula VellaisamyMirudhula Vellaisamy|28 March 2025 11:52 PM IST
    Karthik Raja’s composition for Commandovin Love Story
    X

    music composer Karthik Raja (Credit: Wikipedia)

    CHENNAI: A story revolving around the soulful love of an officer placed in the border, Commandovin Love Story is directed by Veera Anbarasu, who is also playing the lead role. The team has approached music composer Karthik Raja to score the tunes, for which he has given a nod.

    Angel will be seen as the leading lady and the star cast includes Akash Muthu, Robo Shankar, Mullai, Madhumitha and Rajan, among others. AAA Pictures are backing the project and Williams is handling the camera.

    Other details regarding the film’s release date, trailer and teaser are kept under wraps

    Karthik RajaRobo Shankar
    Mirudhula Vellaisamy

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X