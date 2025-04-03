Karthi shoots for Nani's HIT 3; might play lead in next part

CHENNAI: Nani's upcoming film HIT 3 is hardly a month away from release. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the latest update from the film is that actor Karthi has played a cameo in the third part of the franchise.

"Karthi plays a cameo and his portions were filmed recently. He will be seen in a short yet crucial role in HIT 3," a source told DT Next.

This confirmation has now ensured that Karthi is a part of HIT universe and will be seen playing the lead role in the fourth part. The first part had Vishwak Sen in the lead while Adivi Sesh headlined the second part with Nani seen playing a cameo. Now Karthi is expected to play a cop in the fourth part.

Post wrapping up HIT 3, Karthi will head to shoot Sardar 2 in Mysore. The unit will complete the shooting this month. Sardar 2 is directed by PS Mithran and produced by Prince Pictures.