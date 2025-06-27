Karthi, Arya unveil Phoenix trailer

CHENNAI: Headlined by Surya Sethupathi, Phoenix is helmed by ANL Arasu. On Friday, actors Karthi and Arya unveiled the trailer of the film, which was packed with action.

The trailer promises an intense sports drama with a gripping narrative. The star cast includes Varalakshmi, Sampath, Devadharshini, Muthukumar, Dilipan, Ajay Ghosh, Harish Uththaman, Abhinakshathra, Varsha, Naveen, Rishi, Nandha Saravanan, Murugadas, Vignesh, Sreejith Ravi and Aadukalam Naren in key roles.

Backed by Rajalakshmy ANLArasu, the film features music by Sam CS. Velraj R is operating the camera, while Praveen KL is in charge of cuts.

Previously, Surya has played pivotal roles with Vijay Sethupathi in Naanum Rowdy Thaan and Sindhubaadh.