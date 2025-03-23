Karthi 29 to be a sea-based period film

CHENNAI: Actor Karthi, who is on the verge of wrapping up Sardar 2 will be joining the sets of his 29th film, which will be helmed by Taanakkaaran fame Tamizh and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. Sources in tinseltown told DT Next that the project will go on floors in south Tamil Nadu this summer.

"This will be a period film. The team is looking at May or first week of June to commence the shoot. The project will revolve around the ocean and hence the team has zeroed in on locations like Dhanushkodi and Rameswaram as its shooting locations," a source told us.

On the cast update, the source added that Vadivelu will be seen playing a prominent role in the movie. "Karthi 29 is likely to have Kalyani Priyadarshan playing the female lead," the source remarked. This movie will be Tamizh's second directorial after making his debut with the much-acclaimed Taanakkaaran that was a direct OTT release during the lockdown. Karthi 29 will be his second consecutive collaboration with Dream Warrior Pictures. Meanwhile, Karthi will also be seen shooting for Kaithi 2 with Lokesh Kanagaraj later this year.