Karate Kid: Legends trailer brings back nostalgia

CHENNAI: The trailer of Karate Kid: Legends, the highly anticipated installment of one of the most loved franchises in the country- Karate Kid, is finally out. Continuing the legacy of martial arts mentorship and rivalry in a new era, Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio-starrer, promises more karate and kung fu action.

The brand-new trailer honours the legacy of the previous films and Mr Miyagi, as Daniel LaRusso and Mr Han unite to train Ben Wang, the new Karate Kid. This sixth installment in the long-running martial arts franchise is the first to bring together two of the most iconic characters from the series.

When kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang) relocates to New York City with his mother to attend a prestigious new school, he finds solace in a new friendship with a classmate and her father. But his newfound peace is short-lived after he attracts unwanted attention from a formidable local karate champion. Driven by a desire to defend himself, Li embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition. Guided by the wisdom of his kung fu teacher, Mr. Han (Jackie Chan), and the legendary Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Li merges their unique styles to prepare for an epic martial arts showdown.

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, Karate Kid: Legends stars Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio along with Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, and Ming-Na Wen.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will exclusively release the film in India on May 30 this year, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.