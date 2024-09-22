Karan Johar’s kids steal the show with their adorable Daughter’s Day wish

MUMBAI: Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, who last directed the theatrical movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, is celebrating equality on National Daughter’s Day. However, more than Karan, his kids stole the show with their Daughter’s Day wish on social media.

On Sunday, KJo took to his Instagram, and shared a Reel celebrating the “Daughter’s Day and Son’s Day” with his kids, Yash and Roohi.

In the video, Karan, who is off the frame, can be heard saying, “We are celebrating Daughter’s Day and Son’s Day” as a chocolate cake bearing the names Yash and Roohi is spread out in front of the twins.

Roohi followed up Karan, as she said, “And I want you to be my daddy, everyday”. KJo then pointed his phone camera towards his son Yash, who just said, “Ditto” to what his sister said earlier.

KJo wrote in the caption, “Equality…. Something I believe in very strongly and something that has been inculcated in me by my progressive and liberal mother. My father too was a proud feminist, he may not have been able to completely comprehend or articulate the phenomena of empowerment but his actions more than reiterated his core beliefs. Have at a tiny age tried to bring that value system as a parent”.

He further mentioned, “We all wear pink ! We all wear blue! We tie each other Rakhi on the auspicious Raksha Bandhan day and we celebrate sons and daughters on every day. We try, best any parent can do but baby steps can make full grown morality changes in our emotional ecosystem. Here’s to compassion and to human empathy”.

KJo, a doting parent, welcomed Yash and Roohi via surrogacy ion 2016.

Meanwhile, KJo was recently seen in the streaming comedy sketch show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ with his protege Alia Bhatt for the promotions of their upcoming film ‘Jigra’.