'Kantara: Chapter 1' actress Rukmini Vasanth, hopes to collaborate with Dharma Productions in the future

MUMBAI: Actress Rukmini Vasanth, who will be seen next in the much-anticipated movie “Kantara: Chapter 1”, recently opened up about her future ambitions while reflecting on her journey so far.

The film directed by Rishab Shetty is slated for a grand release on the second of October in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali and English. During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Rukmini was asked if she would like to explore opportunities in Bollywood.

To this she responded with optimism and said she would absolutely like to take on projects if the right opportunity comes her way. She added that she would love to collaborate with top banners and even mentioned that she would be happy to work with Dharma Productions if ever approached.

Talking to IANS, she also shared her broader outlook towards Hindi cinema in her own words: “Absolutely. Dharma films have been cornerstones of what we think of as classic cinema. If I get the opportunity, absolutely, I would never say never.”

She added, “There are so many beautiful things to explore in that kind of space. Can audiences expect it? I don’t know. Can Rukmini expect it? I don’t know. But I hope so! Does Rukmini look forward to working on it? Yes, absolutely. Which banner or which director or actor would I want to be associated with? I don’t know that I am thinking so far of having a wishlist,”

She further elaborated on how the pandemic has taught her to live in the present. “I will tell you what COVID taught me – not to think too much in specifics. I have an intention, I have hope, and I want to venture into the world with that hope. I hope I get to be a part of an amazing, fun, dramatic, or beautiful love story in the Hindi language. Let’s see what happens with that. But post-COVID-19, I pretty much live in the present,” she elaborated.

In “Kantara: Chapter 1”, Rukmini steps into the role of Kanakavathi, a regal and intense character whose first posted look was revealed during the Varamahalakshmi festival. The film acts as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, exploring the mythological roots and four floors that made the original such a cultural phenomenon.

While speaking to IANS, Rukmini also highlighted her experience of working with filmmaker-actor Rishabh Shetty. Calling the collaboration inexplicable and extremely thrilling, she praised his ability to multitask and handle every detail on set with unmatched focus. From memorising not just his own dialogue but also the lines of other characters to keep track of continuity, costumes, make-up and factual accuracy, Shetty was everywhere all at once and did not goof up, missing a detail or faulting at all.

For Rukmini, it was absolutely inspirational to watch him navigate every aspect of will-making while maintaining complete command. Already celebrated for her new performances in Kannada films like "Sapta Sagaradaache Ello" (Side A & B) and “Bagheera”, Rukmini Vasanth is now on the brink of pan-India recognition.

With "Kantara: Chapter 1" gearing up for release, her candid openness is towards Bollywood opportunities, signalling that her journey is only said to grow wider and bigger.



